Anjuman Faiz Ul Islam To Organize "Pakistan Day" Function On Mar 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam would organize a function in connection with "Pakistan Day" on March 18 (Thursday).
According to a statement issued here, the Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad would be the chief guest on the occasion while Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof.
Dr. Riaz Ahmed will preside over the function.
Prominent personalities including politicians, thinkers, and students will pay tribute to the founders of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan movement.