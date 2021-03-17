Anjuman Faiz Ul Islam To Organize "Pakistan Day" Function On Mar 18

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam would organize a function in connection with "Pakistan Day" on March 18 (Thursday).

According to a statement issued here, the Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad would be the chief guest on the occasion while Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed will preside over the function.

Prominent personalities including politicians, thinkers, and students will pay tribute to the founders of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan movement.