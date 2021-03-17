UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anjuman Faiz Ul Islam To Organize "Pakistan Day" Function On Mar 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Anjuman Faiz ul Islam to organize

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam would organize a function in connection with "Pakistan Day" on March 18 (Thursday).

According to a statement issued here, the Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad would be the chief guest on the occasion while Acting President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed will preside over the function.

Prominent personalities including politicians, thinkers, and students will pay tribute to the founders of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Day March

Recent Stories

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.