Anjuman-i-Tajran, business leaders felicitate Shahbaz Sahrif for assuming office of PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anjuman-I-Tajran and business leaders Wednesday warmly greeted Shahbaz Sharif for assuming the office of democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a joint press statement issued here today "Founder" group senior member Meher Kashif Younis former senior Vice President Lahore chamber and President Anjuman-I- Tajran Lahore Shahid Nazir who is also member executive committee Lahore chamber said Shahbaz Sharif during his successful result oriented tenures as CM Punjab showed his mettle of good governance even in odd circumstances. He said rapid development in every sphere of life was vividly evident in the province which speaks of his crystal clear wisdom based vision.

They said " we business community expects that under the dynamic and sagacious leadership of Prime Minister,all out hectic efforts will be made on top priority to put the fractured economy on right track by restoring the confidence of foreign and local investors", he added.

They hoped that urgent prudent economic policy decisions will be taken on war footings after taking all stakeholders into confidence to gear up agriculture,industrial,IT and construction sectors etc for igniting slow paced economic growth.

He said major economic challenges cash-strapped Pakistan facing is rising graph of abject poverty,higher rate of unemployment, inherited external and domestic indebtedness coupled with widening trade deficit and laced with low investment.

He said our economic growth is dependent on exports for fetching hard earned foreign exchange to finance ever increasing imports bill, service debt, stabilizing the Currency frequent fluctuations and to do away with persistent problems of payments of deficit.

Meher finally hoped that new leadership will address all chronic economic crisis confronting Pakistan by scaling down the inflation to single digit and fully encouraging foreign direct investment in all sectors besides providing impetus for fostering exports manifolds as well as ease of doing business in friendly environment.