UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anjuman Tajiran Boycott Protest Call

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Anjuman Tajiran boycott protest call

Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad has boycotted a protest call and announced to continue their business activities as per routine across the city on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad has boycotted a protest call and announced to continue their business activities as per routine across the city on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mian Naeem Ahmad, Chairman Joint Action Committee of traders' organizations had announced that all traders' bodies, including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), would stage a demonstration at Clock Tower Chowk on Tuesday (February 25) to press for their demands.

However, on Tuesday, Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad announced that they will not take part in any demonstration staged by FCCI.

According to president Anjuman Tajiran City, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq, more than 160 trader's organizations rejected the protest call of FCCI and boycotted the demonstration on Tuesday. He said that traders and businessmen will continue their business activities on Tuesady ,adding that protests and strikes never benefit the economy.

A meeting of traders and businessmen reposed their confidence in leadership of Khawaja Shahid Razaq Sikka.

Those who attended the meeting included Ch Mehmood Alam Jatt, Mirza Talib Siddique Baig, Mirza Mazhar Siddique Baig, Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Sheikh Saeed, Shaukat Ullah, Mian Ashraf Mittho, Mirza Muhammad Shafiq, Ghulam Nabi Butt, Abbas Haidar Sheikh, Rao Hashim, Mirza Afzal Mughal, Najeeb Nawaz Khan, Imran Ali Khan, Mian Muhammad Bilal, Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, Chaudhary Abdur Rehman, Waseem Abbas Awan, Rana Khalil, Rana Abid Kamoka, Ejaz Chaudhary, Abdul Qayyum Anwar, Shams Sabri, Chaudhary Azmat Ali, Chaudhary Ejaz, Malik Muhammad Afzal and Amir Hameed Saindi.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Protest Business Chamber Abdur Rehman Nawaz Khan Anjuman Waseem Abbas February Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

World spay day observed at University of Veterinar ..

9 minutes ago

Fake currency dealers arrested in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Slams Invit ..

7 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 95, 1 ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

7 minutes ago

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.