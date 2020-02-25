Anjuman Tajiran boycott protest call

Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad has boycotted a protest call and announced to continue their business activities as per routine across the city on Tuesday

Earlier, Mian Naeem Ahmad, Chairman Joint Action Committee of traders' organizations had announced that all traders' bodies, including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), would stage a demonstration at Clock Tower Chowk on Tuesday (February 25) to press for their demands.

However, on Tuesday, Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad announced that they will not take part in any demonstration staged by FCCI.

According to president Anjuman Tajiran City, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq, more than 160 trader's organizations rejected the protest call of FCCI and boycotted the demonstration on Tuesday. He said that traders and businessmen will continue their business activities on Tuesady ,adding that protests and strikes never benefit the economy.

A meeting of traders and businessmen reposed their confidence in leadership of Khawaja Shahid Razaq Sikka.

Those who attended the meeting included Ch Mehmood Alam Jatt, Mirza Talib Siddique Baig, Mirza Mazhar Siddique Baig, Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Sheikh Saeed, Shaukat Ullah, Mian Ashraf Mittho, Mirza Muhammad Shafiq, Ghulam Nabi Butt, Abbas Haidar Sheikh, Rao Hashim, Mirza Afzal Mughal, Najeeb Nawaz Khan, Imran Ali Khan, Mian Muhammad Bilal, Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, Chaudhary Abdur Rehman, Waseem Abbas Awan, Rana Khalil, Rana Abid Kamoka, Ejaz Chaudhary, Abdul Qayyum Anwar, Shams Sabri, Chaudhary Azmat Ali, Chaudhary Ejaz, Malik Muhammad Afzal and Amir Hameed Saindi.