Anjuman Tajiran congratulates PM Shahbaz Sharif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :President Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka has congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, Sikka said that Shahbaz Sharif belonged to a business related family and he would surely take practical steps to resolve genuine problems of the traders.

"Traders are important segment of the society who can also play a dynamic role in strengthening national economy if they are provided business-friendly environment", he said and hoped that new PM Pakistan would certainly strive hard to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Sheikh Saeed, Deputy General Secretary Mian Riaz Shahid, senior traders' leaders Talib Siddique Baig, Mirza Muhammad Shafique, Mirza Mazhar Siddique Baig, Mian Ashraf Mithow, Hajji Shamshad, Rao Hashim, Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Lateef Sial, Muzaffar Yousuf Khokhar, Chaudhry Ejaz, Ghulam Nabi Jatt, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram and others also welcomed Shahbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 votes.