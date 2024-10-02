Open Menu

Anjuman Tajiran Sindh Felicitates Newly Body Of SITE Association

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Anjuman Tajiran Sindh felicitates newly body of SITE association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Central president Anuman-e Tajiran Sundh Waqaar Hameed Memon and central leaders have felicitated Abdul Rehman Rajput, Jahaanagir Barkat and Ahsan Moeed Shaikh to elected President, Vice president and Vice Chairman of Hyderabad SITE association.

According to a press release, Central president Anjuman-Tajiran Sindh Waqar Hameed Memon, Central leaders Ali Raza Arain, President Karachi division Jawed Shams, President Hyderabad division Salahuddin Ghauri, patron in chief Shakil Shaikh, Chairman Abdul Salam Shaikh, General Secretary Amjad Arain, Chairman Law Committee Sajid Solangi.

Mehboob Abro, Nouman Shaikh, Faraz Shaikh and other office bearers have felicitated the president. Vice President and Vice Chairman SITE association.

They expressed hope that newly elected office-bearers would serve traders by utilizing their potential and skill so that the trader community could prosper.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad SITE

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

3 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

15 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

15 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan