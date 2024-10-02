Anjuman Tajiran Sindh felicitates newly body of SITE association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Central president Anuman-e Tajiran Sundh Waqaar Hameed Memon and central leaders have felicitated Abdul Rehman Rajput, Jahaanagir Barkat and Ahsan Moeed Shaikh to elected President, Vice president and Vice Chairman of Hyderabad SITE association.

According to a press release, Central president Anjuman-Tajiran Sindh Waqar Hameed Memon, Central leaders Ali Raza Arain, President Karachi division Jawed Shams, President Hyderabad division Salahuddin Ghauri, patron in chief Shakil Shaikh, Chairman Abdul Salam Shaikh, General Secretary Amjad Arain, Chairman Law Committee Sajid Solangi.

Mehboob Abro, Nouman Shaikh, Faraz Shaikh and other office bearers have felicitated the president. Vice President and Vice Chairman SITE association.

They expressed hope that newly elected office-bearers would serve traders by utilizing their potential and skill so that the trader community could prosper.