Anjuman Tajran Leaders Contribute To Enhancing Surgical Ward At Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

In a noteworthy act of generosity, Amin Memon and Anisur Rahman Sheikh, esteemed leaders of Anjuman Tajran presented drapes and essential equipment to the surgical ward of the District Headquarters Civil Hospital in Mirpurkhas

The significance of this contribution was underscored by the visit of Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and the leaders of Anjuman Tajran on Friday to the surgical ward.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan commended the fundamental role of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas as a public institution, emphasizing the commendable efforts of the administration, civil society, and business community in its enhancement. He stressed the collective responsibility to modernize the civil hospital, ensuring the availability of comprehensive treatment facilities for the public.

Expressing gratitude for the valuable contribution, Accountant Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, Sher Muhammad Chaniyo, and Surgeons Dr. Lekhraj and Dr. Majid Khan, extended their heartfelt thanks to Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas and Anjuman Tajran for their proactive support in providing the much-needed drapes and essential equipment for the surgical ward.

This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of both the public and private sectors to the betterment of healthcare facilities, highlighting the positive impact of community engagement in advancing the quality of medical services at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas.

