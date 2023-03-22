Ankara Stands in Full Solidarity With Quake-Hit Central Asian States, Pakistan - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed solidarity with Pakistan, Afghanistan and nearby Central Asian countries that had been hit by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

"We are in full solidarity with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and India, which were hit by the #earthquake. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. My profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in #Pakistan and #Afghanistan," Cavusoglu tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the earthquake was recorded at 16:47 GMT in the Hindu Kush mountains, most of which are located in Afghanistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Its epicenter was located 38 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of the village of Jurm in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, and the source was detected at a depth of 191 kilometers. The earthquake mostly hit Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan. At least 13 people had died from the disaster in the two countries, with around 100 others injured.

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, according to the EMSC.

Turkey itself was hit by the two devastating earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 in February, with the death toll from the disaster exceeding 50,000.