UrduPoint.com

Ankara Stands In Full Solidarity With Quake-Hit Central Asian States, Pakistan - Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ankara Stands in Full Solidarity With Quake-Hit Central Asian States, Pakistan - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed solidarity with Pakistan, Afghanistan and nearby Central Asian countries that had been hit by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

"We are in full solidarity with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and India, which were hit by the #earthquake. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. My profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in #Pakistan and #Afghanistan," Cavusoglu tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the earthquake was recorded at 16:47 GMT in the Hindu Kush mountains, most of which are located in Afghanistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Its epicenter was located 38 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of the village of Jurm in the Afghan province of Badakhshan, and the source was detected at a depth of 191 kilometers. The earthquake mostly hit Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan. At least 13 people had died from the disaster in the two countries, with around 100 others injured.

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, according to the EMSC.

Turkey itself was hit by the two devastating earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 in February, with the death toll from the disaster exceeding 50,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Died Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan February From Asia

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

35 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic p ..

Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.