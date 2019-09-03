Annexing Kashmir first step of bigger Indian plot to strangulate CPEC; Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said the occupation of Kashmir by India was the first step by hegemonic Modi regime and the actual plan was to strangulate China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by invading Azad Kashmir upto Gilgit

He was addressing the participants of National Conference on Kashmir Crisis as chief guest held under the aegis of DBTV and Center for Peace, Security and Development Studies (CPSD) here, said a press release.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading awareness campaign against Hindutva and he was ripping Modi's plan apart through his tweets which were a major source of education for the world on Hindutva ideology.

"The world needs to know that If India crosses our red lines, Pakistan won't have any other option but to become Tipu Sultan by sacrificing everything we have but no compromise would be made on Kashmir," he said.

The minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing a vicious plan of forming Greater India by capturing neighbouring state.

"Under his Hindutva ideology, Modi was pursuing his plan of greater India. However, what Modi needs to know was that Pakistan was the biggest hurdle in its vicious designs. Pakistan army was well equipped and our people were battle hardened. We would foil Modi's plans," the minister said.

Shehryar Afridi said that it was high time that Pakistan exposed evil designs of Modi and in that regard Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora could play a lead role in telling the world the true face of Hindutva agents.

"I visited European countries last week and addressed Conferences on Kashmir. I raised the Indian atrocities being committed against helpless people of Kashmir. In sustainable goals the world speaks of humanity but humanity is suffering in IoK. The world must act now," he said.

He said that India trained 1000 students of Mass Communication in 1980s and tasked them to promote Indian interests abroad.

"Now the same Indians control the world's mega media houses. Indian IT experts also control social media tools like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They associate Pakistan everything bad and portray it against humanity. The world is least bothered about Gaza. We need to raise awareness for world audience," the minister said. Afridi said that Overseas Pakistani must transform themselves into the ambassadors of Kashmir and they should speak out over Indian occupation of Kashmir for world attention. They should engage their host countries MPs, use writing skills and promote Kashmir cause," he added.

He warned that if the world doesn't stop India from occupation of Kashmir, humanity would suffer. For sake of our future generations, we need to educate the world on the ideology of RSS and VHP, he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, former air chief Sohail Aman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dadabhoys, Habibullah Dadabhoy also addressed.