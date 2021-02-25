Anniversary celebrations of ukraine poetess Lesya Ukrainka held

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Embassy of Ukraine on Thursday arranged a joint adventure programme on the occasion of 150th anniversary celebrations of ukraine well know poetess Lesya Ukrainka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and Embassy of Ukraine on Thursday arranged a joint adventure programme on the occasion of 150th anniversary celebrations of ukraine well know poetess Lesya Ukrainka.

On the occasion, Ambassador to Embassy of Ukraine H.E.Mr. Markian Chuchuk said that the urdu translation of Lesya Ukrainka's poetry would open new dimensions in language and literature.

He said that , "Today's event marked as friendship between Pakistan and Ukraine at people to people level. He thanked the Chairman PAL and all the dignitaries of the National Heritage and Culture Division for organizing such a wonderful event.

Ghazala Saifi, Parlimentary Secretary, National Heritage and Culture said that Pakistan and Ukraine are enjoying good relations from the last 28 years." We have a great potential for the development of bilateral relations", she added.

She said that it is an immense pleasure for me to speak on poetry and poets and specially on such a globally acknowledged poetic figure like Lesya Ukrainka is yet a moment of great pride for me. Poets speak the language of love, peace and compassion, she said, adding that poets and poetry deal in truth, the truth of human feelings and emotions.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL said that the Academy seeks to enhance literary relations with all countries of the world. He said that, "I strongly believe that countries may differ in size, population, rate of growth, Economic conditions but always stand united in terms of Literature and literary achievements.

" He said that Literature reflects human life and with thousands of differences in ways of living and cultural aspects, human life is same everywhere.

He said that, "Lesya Ukrainka's entire poetry reflects her strong patriotism and optimism even in difficult hours. "I am sure her poetry will open doors of cemented literary relations between two nations and Pakistan is rich in literary traditions,he added. He said that exchange of literary ideas will foster our bilateral relations and promote people to people contacts.

Madam Tetiana Chuchuk ,the First Lady, Embassy of Ukraine, said that Lesya Ukrainka was a great Ukrainian poet of the twentieth century. Her poetry is based on nature.

Her poetry is read all over the world and has been translated into many languages,she added. The themes of humanity, love and patriotism are very important in his poetry.

Dr. Olena Bordilovska of the Ukrainian Embassy, said that Lesya Ukrainka belonged to an academic family. She knew many languages and took a special interest in Oriental studies.

Dr. Sofia Khushk said that Lesya Ukrainka is a poetess of love and humanity. Lesya Ukrainka is one of the architects of modern Ukrainian literature. She translated classic literature into Ukrainian.

Dr. Olena Bordilovska of Ukrainian Embassy presented documentaries on the life and work of Lesya Ukrainka and adia Zulqarnain presented the Declamation of "Forest Song" in Urdu. Musical performances were also presented by the Ukrainian Embassy and Lok Virsa.