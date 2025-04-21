Anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The nation solemnly commemorated the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal today, paying tribute to his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Like other parts of the country, in Sargodha rich tribute was paid to Iqbal during different events and seminars.

The main event was held at the Arts Council where renowned scholar Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasum and others threw the light on Iqbaliaat. He said that Allama Iqbal's profound vision laid the foundation for an independent nation for Muslims, ultimately culminating in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947.

In Sargodha, various educational, political, social, and cultural organizations come together to honor Allama Iqbal's legacy, organizing special programs to illuminate his philosophy, life, and contributions.

Revered as a Sufi poet for the modern era, Allama Iqbal's poetry resonates globally, having been translated into numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English.

Iqbal’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, fostering a spirit of enlightenment, unity, and patriotism among the people of Pakistan and beyond.