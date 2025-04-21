Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal Observed In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The nation solemnly commemorated the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal today, paying tribute to his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.
Like other parts of the country, in Sargodha rich tribute was paid to Iqbal during different events and seminars.
The main event was held at the Arts Council where renowned scholar Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasum and others threw the light on Iqbaliaat. He said that Allama Iqbal's profound vision laid the foundation for an independent nation for Muslims, ultimately culminating in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947.
In Sargodha, various educational, political, social, and cultural organizations come together to honor Allama Iqbal's legacy, organizing special programs to illuminate his philosophy, life, and contributions.
Revered as a Sufi poet for the modern era, Allama Iqbal's poetry resonates globally, having been translated into numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English.
Iqbal’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, fostering a spirit of enlightenment, unity, and patriotism among the people of Pakistan and beyond.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 expresses serious concern over 164 fire incidents in wheat crop fields36 seconds ago
-
Polio eradication drive starts across KP40 seconds ago
-
FESCO spends Rs349.9mn to complete development projects42 seconds ago
-
Livestock farmers urged to maintain scientific records, ensure hygiene44 seconds ago
-
Mines, Minerals Bill key to Pakistan’s progress, should not be politicized: Ameer Muqam47 seconds ago
-
Anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed in Sargodha49 seconds ago
-
University of Peshawar faces severe financial crisis: staff, pensioners left in limbo52 seconds ago
-
Modern education only way to national progress: Tareen11 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up11 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted flow of traffic will be ensured: DPO11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on illegal commercialization, encroachments underway21 minutes ago