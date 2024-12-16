Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) tragedy was observed at the local level with heartfelt tributes paid to the innocent students, teachers and staff members who were martyred in the tragic terrorist attack on December 16, 2014.

In Faisalabad, memorial ceremonies were organized at various schools, colleges and public institutions to honor the sacrifices of APS martyrs.

The events included special prayers, speeches and candlelight vigils where the participants reflected on significance of the martyrs’ sacrifices for the safety and future of the nation.

A similar ceremony was organized at Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road where a large number of educators, teachers and students were present.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said that the APS martyrs were not only heroes of Pakistan but also a source of pride for the entire nation. “Their unprecedented sacrifices will never be forgotten as this tragedy united the Pakistani people in an extraordinary way", they said, adding that a living nation never overlooked the sacrifices of its martyrs and ancestors.

They said that APS martyrs' bravery had reinforced the nation's resolve to combat terrorism. "Their sacrifices have ensured a safer future for our children and such events strengthen our commitment to stand united against any threat", the remarked. They also urged everyone to take inspiration from the martyrs’ legacy, pledging that the nation would not hesitate to make sacrifices whenever required for the country's safety and prosperity.

"The sacrifice of these innocent children set an example for the world and December 16 will always be remembered as a day of resilience and unity", they concluded.

The ceremony served as a heartfelt tribute to APS martyrs and a reminder of the nation’s unwavering commitment to peace and security.

Meanwhile, Anjum Tajiran City Faisalabad organized candle lighting at Clock Tower Chowk to mark the death anniversary of APS martyrs.

President Anjuman Tajiran Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka, General Secretary Sheikh Saeed Ahmad, Chairman Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Deputy General Secretary Mian Muhammad Riaz Shahid and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka highlighted the importance of remembering APS victims and their families. He said that the APS martyrs would always remain heroes of the nation. “Their sacrifices united the entire country in the fight against terrorism and we must continue to honor their legacy by ensuring safety and well-being of our future generations”, he added.

The trader community lit candles in remembrance of APS martyrs and vowed to safeguard peace and ensure that such tragedies never occur again.

An urdu essay writing competition was also arranged at Government Municipal College Jaranwala Road Faisalabad where College Principal Prof Khalid Hassan paid tributes to the martyrs and highlighted role of their sacrifices in national peace and unity. He also led prayers for the eternal peace for departed souls.