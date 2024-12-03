Open Menu

Announcement For LLB 5-Year Program Applicants At UoT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT

All applicants for admission to the LLB 5-year program at the University of Turbat (UoT) are hereby informed that those candidates who did not submit their Law Admission Test (LAT) results at the time of application submission must submit their valid LAT results by Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Admissions Cell of the University of Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) All applicants for admission to the LLB 5-year program at the University of Turbat (UoT) are hereby informed that those candidates who did not submit their Law Admission Test (LAT) results at the time of application submission must submit their valid LAT results by Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Admissions Cell of the University of Turbat.

According to an announcement issued by the Admission Cell of the University of Turbat here on Tuesday, if the LAT results are not submitted by the deadline, the applicants will be ineligible for admission to the LLB program and their Names will not be included in the merit list.

Related Topics

Turbat December All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

3 minutes ago
 CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special packag ..

CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..

3 minutes ago
 7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7

7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7

3 minutes ago
 Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war sho ..

Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages

3 minutes ago
 Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must b ..

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

37 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend ' ..

PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend 'One Water Summit'

20 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower ..

Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower youth through arts

20 minutes ago
 OICCI organizes conference for empowerment of PWDs

OICCI organizes conference for empowerment of PWDs

15 minutes ago
 Woman mugged at gunpoint in Islamabad’s posh sec ..

Woman mugged at gunpoint in Islamabad’s posh sector

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

1 hour ago
 2-Day Int'l conference on economic agenda in Pak f ..

2-Day Int'l conference on economic agenda in Pak foreign policy concluded

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan