Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) All applicants for admission to the LLB 5-year program at the University of Turbat (UoT) are hereby informed that those candidates who did not submit their Law Admission Test (LAT) results at the time of application submission must submit their valid LAT results by Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Admissions Cell of the University of Turbat.

According to an announcement issued by the Admission Cell of the University of Turbat here on Tuesday, if the LAT results are not submitted by the deadline, the applicants will be ineligible for admission to the LLB program and their Names will not be included in the merit list.