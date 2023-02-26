UrduPoint.com

Announcement To Be Made From Mosques To Prevent Kite Flying

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Announcement to be made from mosques to prevent kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SSP Operations conducted surprise visits to various areas to ensure the implementation of the kite flying law.

SSP Operations gave instructions to the officers regarding the prevention of kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing.

SSP Operation Amir Niazi said announcements should be made in mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

He said the ongoing crackdown against kite flyers and kite sellers should be accelerated.

Kite flying is a punishable crime, legal action will be taken against the accused involved in such crimes, he added.

He said that all resources are being used to prevent kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing. He also appealed to parents to stop their children from kite flying otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Firing Police All From

Recent Stories

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

4 minutes ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.