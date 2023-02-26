Announcement to be made from mosques to prevent kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SSP Operations conducted surprise visits to various areas to ensure the implementation of the kite flying law.

SSP Operations gave instructions to the officers regarding the prevention of kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing.

SSP Operation Amir Niazi said announcements should be made in mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

He said the ongoing crackdown against kite flyers and kite sellers should be accelerated.

Kite flying is a punishable crime, legal action will be taken against the accused involved in such crimes, he added.

He said that all resources are being used to prevent kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing. He also appealed to parents to stop their children from kite flying otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.