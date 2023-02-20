UrduPoint.com

Announcing Elections Date ECP's Mandate: Adviser To The Prime Minister On Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Announcing elections date ECP's mandate: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the constitutional authority to announce the date of the elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the constitutional authority to announce the date of the elections.

Talking to a private media channel, he said the ECP announces date by coordinating with the concerned province on matters such as the availability of missionaries, the provision of funds, and staff.

On the question of holding elections, Kaira said the Pakistan Peoples Party was in favour of every decision that would be taken in accordance with the constitution and law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Media

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to pr ..

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltd ..

3 minutes ago
 Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imra ..

Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

3 minutes ago
 EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to ..

EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to Boost Border Security - Counci ..

5 minutes ago
 US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'ho ..

US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'hours before:' top aide

3 minutes ago
 Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniver ..

Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Syria's Assad Visits Oman First Time, Meets With S ..

Syria's Assad Visits Oman First Time, Meets With Sultan - Office

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.