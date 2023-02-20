Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the constitutional authority to announce the date of the elections

Talking to a private media channel, he said the ECP announces date by coordinating with the concerned province on matters such as the availability of missionaries, the provision of funds, and staff.

On the question of holding elections, Kaira said the Pakistan Peoples Party was in favour of every decision that would be taken in accordance with the constitution and law.