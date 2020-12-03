The four-day 13th International Urdu Conference 2020 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan virtually kicked off Dec 3 where renowned scholars, poets and others associated fans with the Urdu language were enthusiastically participating in this annual mega event

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The four-day 13th International urdu Conference 2020 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan virtually kicked off Dec 3 where renowned scholars, poets and others associated fans with the Urdu language were enthusiastically participating in this annual mega event.

On its opening day, President of Arts council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah talking to a Private news channel said Urdu conference has about 200 participants annually but this year it was slightly different due to the COVID19 global pandemic scenario which has plagued the world.

He explained that due to lockdown in most parts of the world, as in some parts of Pakistan this year event was held online and its sessions were available for literature buffs on the council's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The event was fully organized following all the require Standard Operating Procedures and there is a hope that millions can participate digitally and make the 13th Aalmi Urdu Conference a massive success, he added.

Initiated 13 years ago by the Arts Council Karachi, the Urdu conference has been a regular annual event eagerly awaited by the literary enthusiasts and literature lovers of the nation, he said.

He added, that the foundation of International Urdu Conference was laid ago in the year 2008 and this year, the conference enters in its 13th glorious year of Urdu literature, poetry, prose, and plays.

The conference gives the people of Karachi and the nation a yearly opportunity to be a part of amazing literary discourse activities and lectures that are designed to celebrate the beautiful and poetic language of Urdu as well as pays a tribute to the nation's regional languages, he mentioned.

The conference has been attended by celebrated Names of Urdu literature from various countries including India around the world where different sessions are being held for public interaction, debates and discussions.