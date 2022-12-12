UrduPoint.com

Annual Ameer Ahmed Siddiqui Media Award On Dec 13

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Annual Ameer Ahmed Siddiqui media award on Dec 13

The annual Ameer Ahmed Siddiqui award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December 13. This year the award ceremony is dedicated to Senior Journalist late Raheemullah Yousafzai for his services in the field of journalism.

A press statement issued here on Monday said the award ceremony would be held at Governor House wherein the journalists selected in thirteen (13) different categories would be awarded with trophies and cash prizes.

The posthumous award would be given to Raheemullah Yousafzai while trophies would be awarded to the winners on tv and Radio reports, photography, and camera work while a renowned cartoonist, Mohammad Zahoor was also selected for award.

More Stories From Pakistan

