"Annual Art Exhibition" held, paintings, calligraphy works displayed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An annual Art Exhibition held at Mehran Arts Council on Monday in which more than 250 paintings, calligraphy and other art works were displayed.

The exhibition featured paintings, calligraphy and illustrations made by the male and female students.

The exhibition at Mehran Arts Council in Latifabad was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Arts, Design and Heritage, Prof. Bhai Khan Shar.

The participants of the exhibition said that such events are a milestone in the promotion of the field of art and design.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of students and people associated with the art sector and said that such programs provide an opportunity to showcase the talents of the youth.