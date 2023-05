MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Annual auctions of different facilities at Auqaf Department Multan will be held on May 20, for the year 2023-24.

According to district manager Auqaf Syed Ayaz ul Hassan Gillani, the auction will be held at the Office of Auqaf Department near the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya.