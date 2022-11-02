Annual Auqaf budget approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Auqaf Board Punjab, in its meeting, held with Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair, approved annual budget for the Auqaf Department.

Annual income of Auqaf was estimated at Rs 2,907 million in the budget book. "Rs 454 million will be collected through leasing of property while Rs 555 million will be received in lieu of the rental assets," said the budget book.

The board approved 15 per cent special allowance for Auqaf employees, while it was decided that summary for 25 per cent special allowance would be sent to the Punjab chief minister for approval.

Up-gradation of posts of khatibs of the Auqaf Department was also considered in the meeting. It was proposed to sanction basic pay scale (BS) 19 from the current BS 18 for the provincial khatib, grade 18 for zonal khatib from BS 17, and grade 17 for the district khatib instead of BS 16.

Also, grade 16 should be given to senior khatib instead of BS 12, and grade 7 should be sanctioned for muezzin, the proposal said.

A 10 per cent increase in the pension of the retired employees of Auqaf Department was also approved.

Raja Basharat directed that the Auqaf Department should speed up the recovery of arrears. Maximum cash box money should be spent on welfare of pilgrims, he added.

He said that the loss caused to the Auqaf Department due to Covid-19 should be mitigated.

The expansion plan of Data Darbar was also considered in the Auqaf Board meeting. Raja Basharat said the CM had approved the expansion project. "The completion of the scheme will solve the parking problems of devotees," he added.