UrduPoint.com

Annual Auqaf Budget Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Annual Auqaf budget approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Auqaf Board Punjab, in its meeting, held with Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair, approved annual budget for the Auqaf Department.

Annual income of Auqaf was estimated at Rs 2,907 million in the budget book. "Rs 454 million will be collected through leasing of property while Rs 555 million will be received in lieu of the rental assets," said the budget book.

The board approved 15 per cent special allowance for Auqaf employees, while it was decided that summary for 25 per cent special allowance would be sent to the Punjab chief minister for approval.

Up-gradation of posts of khatibs of the Auqaf Department was also considered in the meeting. It was proposed to sanction basic pay scale (BS) 19 from the current BS 18 for the provincial khatib, grade 18 for zonal khatib from BS 17, and grade 17 for the district khatib instead of BS 16.

Also, grade 16 should be given to senior khatib instead of BS 12, and grade 7 should be sanctioned for muezzin, the proposal said.

A 10 per cent increase in the pension of the retired employees of Auqaf Department was also approved.

Raja Basharat directed that the Auqaf Department should speed up the recovery of arrears. Maximum cash box money should be spent on welfare of pilgrims, he added.

He said that the loss caused to the Auqaf Department due to Covid-19 should be mitigated.

The expansion plan of Data Darbar was also considered in the Auqaf Board meeting. Raja Basharat said the CM had approved the expansion project. "The completion of the scheme will solve the parking problems of devotees," he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Budget Money From Million Raja Basharat Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

41 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.