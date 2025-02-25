Annual Blood Group Checking & Donor Registration Camp Held At UoS
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha hosted its annual blood group checking & donor registration camp, organized by the Blood Donation Society and the Directorate of Student Affairs.
The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, accompanied by Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Director Student Affairs, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan, former President Chamber of Commerce, Mukhtar Ahmad Mirza, political and social activist, Rubina Mukhtar, Dr. Tanveer Salaheri, Chief Security Officer, Col. (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad, and a large number of students.
Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas emphasized that the Primary objective of this camp is to promote the spirit of humanitarian service among students and highlight the significance of blood donation. He stated that donating blood is not just a moral duty but also a life-saving act.
The Vice Chancellor added that students of the University of Sargodha have always been at the forefront of social welfare activities, and their active participation in this camp reflects their dedication to serving the community as responsible citizens.
He encouraged more young individuals to come forward and contribute to this noble cause, ensuring timely availability of blood for patients in need.
Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas remarked that such initiatives not only hold great medical importance but also instill a sense of social responsibility and empathy among students. He stressed that these efforts contribute to the formation of a healthier society, urging students to actively participate in this humanitarian cause.
Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan highlighted that donating blood is equivalent to saving lives. He reassured that blood donation poses no risk to a healthy individual but is an act of kindness that can save multiple lives. He further stated that through this campaign, the University of Sargodha is spreading awareness among students, encouraging them to adopt this practice and set an example for others.
