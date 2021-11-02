Annual Book Fair 2021 held at Women Univeristy

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur hosted a two-day Annual Book Fair 2021 organized by the University Library.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the Chief Guest on this occasion. She visited the various book stalls along with other teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that organizing such literary activities is key for the mental evolution of the students. She said that there is nothing in the world other than a book that has always been your friend.

Man can raise his morals and quality of life by reading books.

The new generation should not forget the beautiful habit of reading books. She told that despite the busy schedule of the day, she reads books for peace of mind.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif also cut the cake of Book Fair 2021 and congratulated the staff of the University library on their excellent efforts. The two-day book fair was attended by a large number of university teachers and students.

