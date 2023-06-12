UrduPoint.com

Annual Budgets For Three Universities Approved

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Annual budgets for three universities approved

Separate meetings of the Senates of Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Women University Mardan and Islamia College University Peshawar were held here with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education (Pro-Chancellor) Justice (R) Arshad Qaisar in the chair here at Governor House on Monday

The annual budgets of all four universities for the financial year 2023-24 were presented for approval.

The meeting was briefed by the vice-chancellors of the concerned universities about the details of the annual budgets and the current budget situation.

The budget of Bacha Khan University Charsadda was not approved due to technical reasons and a deficit, while the annual budgets of the other three universities for the financial year 2023-24 were approved.

During the meeting, the members of the Senate also presented various suggestions to the universities to increase their financial resources, control expenses and increase their resources.

Vice Chancellor of Bacha Khan University Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Dr. Zahur-ul Haq, Women University Mardan Dr. Ghazala Yasmin, Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Dr. Gul Majid Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Other members of the Senate including representatives of the Department of Establishment and Higher Education Commission participated.

