Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered

Published September 02, 2024
The annual Butterfly month observation have been started in Pakistan and on the second day of activity on Monday a new specie have been discovered in the country
“The Butterfly month is observed in September at South Asian region and Pakistan started participation in it from the year 2023,” informed Akram Awan, an ardent butterfly lover, researcher and founder of Pakistan Butterfly Society.
The decision about participation of the country in regional level Butterfly Month was taken by Pakistan Butterfly Society, Akram told APP.
“This is second time that Pakistan is taking part in Butterfly month to be observed in South Asian region and will help in promotion of butterfly monitoring through capturing of pictures in the country,” he added.
He also disclosed that on the very second day of observation of the month, a new specie of butterfly has been discovered in the country.
The specie, details of which will be shared after completion of research, was not reported yet in the country.
A butterfly lover spot this specie in Karachi and shared pictures with the experts, Akram Awam shared with APP.
He said the pictures of new specie will also be uploaded on facebook page of Pakistan Butterfly Society for information of people.
Recording of butterfly species and its population is very important for evaluation of environmental impacts on any area, Akram observed.
He said the first victim of environmental degradation is butterfly because of its very sensitive and fragile nature.
If butterflies are flourishing in any area, its mean the environment is better and if butterflies are declining than it’s an alarming from environment point of view.
As part of observance of Butterfly month, walks are also planned in different parts of the country, Akram informed.
He said the team members of Pakistan Butterfly Society, college and university students, will go to a school and give a presentation to students about importance of butterfly and their recording.
The students will also be informed on how to take pictures of butterflies and upload them on the Pakistan Butterfly Society's Facebook page, he added.
Akram also informed that all the data collected in shape of information and pictures of butterflies from different parts of the country will be uploaded on an international web portal `iNaturalists’.
iNaturalists is an online portal set up for collection of data from across the globe about different species of butterflies and details of their population in different areas.
Pakistan Butterfly Society is also working in translating Names of butterfly species found in different parts of the country in urdu, Pashto and Balochi languages for better understanding of local people.
