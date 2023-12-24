Open Menu

Annual Canal De-silting Campaign Starts In Shaheed Benazirabad

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Annual canal de-silting campaign starts in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman Divisional Canal De-silting Monitoring Committee Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Saturday chaired a meeting of the committee at the Commissioner’s office and reviewed the arrangements.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that on the directives of the Sindh Government, the annual canal de-silting campaign has been launched by the irrigation department to facilitate the public and growers.

He said that all concerned officials shall prepare for the cleaning of canals in their domain during the annual closure of canals.

DC Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Naushehro Feroze Arsalan Saleem, XEN Nasrat Division Atta Muhammad, XEN Dad Division Muhammad Saleem, XEN Rohri Kandiaro Division Hafeezullah Dahani and other officials attended the meeting.

