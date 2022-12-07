Annual canals desilting schedule released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The irrigation department Sargodha division released canal closure schedule for annual desilting of canals.

According to the schedule issued here on Wednesday,Lower Jhelum canal and Rasool Qadirabad link canal would remain close from Dec 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023 while Thal canal would remain close from January 13, 2023 to January 30.

He asked farmers to complete the wheat sowing process before the closure of the canals.