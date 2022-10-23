Annual ceremony of Travel to Light Educational Institute held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The annual ceremony of travel to Light Educational Institute, (a non-governmental organization) was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Sunday.

SCCI President Malik Abdul Ghafoor attended the event as a special guest.

In the third annual event, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Nouman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Travel to Light Iram Naz, Principal Little Angel school Amina Mansoor, Director GC University Tariq Mehmood, Director Safia Foundation Shamsa Kanwal, Principal Hakeem-ul-Umat School Shahina Malik and others.

The ceremony formally started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

Addressing the participants, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Travel to Light Iram Naz welcomed the guests to the event, thanked the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and said that the SCCI had supported at every step.

Chief guest of the event, SCCI President Malik Abdul Ghafoor, while addressing the ceremony, said that he was grateful to the management for inviting him as a guest of honor in the event.

He said the people who were cooperating with these people in the society were role model for and he pay tribute to them.

He also presented a cheque to the CEO Travel to Light, while the CEO Travel to Light presented an honorary shield to the SCCI President.

WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman and other guests also addressed the ceremony andappreciated the performance of Travel to Light Educational Institute.