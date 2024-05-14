Open Menu

Annual Certificates, Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Amir High School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Annual certificates, prize distribution ceremony held at Amir High School

Annual certificates and prize distribution ceremony held at Amir High School here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Annual certificates and prize distribution ceremony held at Amir High school here on Tuesday.

Family support organizer Alkhidmat foundation Saaim Arif was the chief guest on the occasion and gave certificates and prizes to students.

Saaim Arif said that Amir High School is a prominent School which is working hard for the education and training of students and this impressive ceremony and students result was a testimony that teachers and administration of this School were making every possible effort to build better persons in the education field.

Later, participants expressed a deep sense of sorrow on the death of the School owner Amir. While Haseeb Rajput presented a memorial certificate to Saaim Arif.

