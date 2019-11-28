UrduPoint.com
Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019 To Begin Tomorrow

The Horticulture Society of Pakistan in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority will organise "Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019" on Friday (Nov 29) at the Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Horticulture Society of Pakistan in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority will organise "Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019" on Friday (Nov 29) at the Jillani Park.

According to PHA sources here, numerous stalls of different kinds of flowers would be set up.

It is pertinent to mention here that this show is held every year and a large number of people visit the Jillani Park.

