Annual Classic Car Rally 2019 Held

Sat 30th November 2019

The 10th Annual Classic Car Rally, 2019 organized by Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan, finally showed up at Mazar-e-Quaid here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The 10th Annual Classic Car Rally, 2019 organized by Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan, finally showed up at Mazar-e-Quaid here on Saturday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and people from different walks of life accorded warm welcome to the participants of spectacular Khyber to Karachi Annual Classic Car Rally 2019, said a statement. The K to K or Khyber to Karachi Classic Car Rally began its journey on November 22, 2019 from Tokham Bordar.

The commissioner and Karachiites were quite impressed and excited to have a closer look at the world's oldest and classic cars when they reached Quaid's mausoleum where the cars had been put on display.

The commissioner was briefed in detail by the management of Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan as he looked over the classic cars of the rally.

The commissioner expressed admiration of the efforts of the participants of the rally as well as the cars on display.

He said it was not merely a classic car rally but also this effort of Heritage Motoring Club would help in promoting soft image of the country.

The commissioner said the rally would certainly help in promoting tourism and peaceful image of the country.

In addition, he said their message of love, friendship and Inter-Pakistan Harmony should be highly regarded. The classic and oldest cars that participated in the rally included Rolls-Royce, Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, old models of Mercedes, American Chevrolet and others.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani along with the participants of the Classic Car Rally later visited the Quaid's mausoleum and paid homage to the Father of the Nation.

They laid floral wreath at the grave of the Founder of Pakistan and offered Fateha.

