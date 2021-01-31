Annual Cleanliness of Khanpur Dam starts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood has said that the annual cleaning of Khanpur Dam Canal would be started from February 1 to February 8.

According to Wasa Spokesman water supply from Khanpur Dam will be affected where 6 million gallons of water is being supplied daily to consumers due to cleansing work, only 2 million gallons of water will be provided daily.

As a result, water supply in Dhok Hasso, Dhok Matkal, Rata Amral, Pir Wadhai, Fauji Colony, Railway Carriage Factory Area and Shamsabad areas will be less than normal.

Consumers are urged to use water with caution and avoid unnecessary use including washing floors, washing cars, watering lawns on a daily basis and storing water for the next week to avoid any inconvenience.

However, WASA Rawalpindi is taking steps to ensure water supply from water tankers and tube wells to meet the needs of its customers.

In case of any complaint, consumer can contact the nearest WASA Complaints Office.