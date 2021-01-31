UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Cleanliness Of Khanpur Dam Starts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Annual Cleanliness of Khanpur Dam starts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood has said that the annual cleaning of Khanpur Dam Canal would be started from February 1 to February 8.

According to Wasa Spokesman water supply from Khanpur Dam will be affected where 6 million gallons of water is being supplied daily to consumers due to cleansing work, only 2 million gallons of water will be provided daily.

As a result, water supply in Dhok Hasso, Dhok Matkal, Rata Amral, Pir Wadhai, Fauji Colony, Railway Carriage Factory Area and Shamsabad areas will be less than normal.

Consumers are urged to use water with caution and avoid unnecessary use including washing floors, washing cars, watering lawns on a daily basis and storing water for the next week to avoid any inconvenience.

However, WASA Rawalpindi is taking steps to ensure water supply from water tankers and tube wells to meet the needs of its customers.

In case of any complaint, consumer can contact the nearest WASA Complaints Office.

Related Topics

Water Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur February From Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

17 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

17 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.