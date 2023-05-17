UrduPoint.com

Annual Colourful 'Chilam Joshi' Festival Welcomes Large Crowd Of Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Annual colourful 'Chilam Joshi' festival welcomes large crowd of tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The annual religious festival of the Kalash Valley, known as 'Chilam Joshi' has become the center of attraction for a large number of tourist crowds with diversified cultural activities and the influx of tourists to the Kalash Valley has opened up opportunities for the hospitality industry in the country.

The exchange of customs, traditions, and folklore in the festival among the attendees creates a vibrant tapestry of cultural diversity, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

The Chitral tourism authority's efforts, along with the dedication of tourism police officers, ensured a safe and memorable experience for all tourists visiting the valley, allowing them to cherish the beauty and charm of Chitral's festival season, said a local tourist.

The people from the three valleys of Kailash, Rambur, and Berar have gathered in Bomburit to celebrate the festival.

Tourism Police jawans are performing their duties enthusiastically under the auspices of the Tourism Authority, said a tourism department official.

The event was being widely promoted on social media as well, said a youngster.

Kalash festival has become a major source of income for the people of locals and it brings more tourists opportunities for people to appreciate not only the culture of Kalash and not shunning their way of living.

