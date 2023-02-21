Annual competition of Hifz-o-Quran, Husn-e-Qirat to start on Feb 22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is organizing annual competition of Hifz-o-Quran and Husn-e-Qirat from Wednesday.

All nominated Hufaz and Hafiza from all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan arrived in the Federal capital to participate in the competition, the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP on Tuesday.

He said 70 contestants who had been victorious at tehsil, district and provincial level were participating in the competition.

According to age, there would be a competition between a total of 10 categories of Hifz-o-Quran and Husn-e-Qirat, he said adding that the prize distribution ceremony would be held on Thursday.

Umar Butt said the ministry would award prizes worth Rs 2.5 million and certificates of appreciation to the winners.

He expressed the hope that it would provide an opportunity to the winners to represent Pakistan in the international competitions related to Hifz-o-Quran and Husn-e-Qirat.