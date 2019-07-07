UrduPoint.com
Annual Convocation Of AMC/PGMI On 9th

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Annual convocation of AMC/PGMI on 9th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :An annual convocation of Ameer Uddin Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute would be held here on July 9, where medical students would be given their degrees.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab while talking in this regard said that 175 passing out doctors would receive their degrees while position holders and best graduates would also be awarded medals.

He mentioned that this medical college would maintain its tradition and professors of Ameer Uddin Medical College would award gold medals from their own pockets to every medical student who secured first position in different subject.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College elaborated that the administration had allowed every student to bring two guests with him in the convocation.

He said Ameer Uddin Medical College started its functioning in year 2012 and now its second convocation was going to be held on July 9.

He expressed hope that all those completing their medical education would start their professional and practical career for the service of ailing humanity.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab said the completion of medical education and getting the degree of MBBS and specialization was the dream of any medical student.

