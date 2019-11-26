Annual day calibrated at govt college

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) -:An annual day function was celebrated by Government Girls Degree College Kactha Khu here on Tuesday.

Professor Humaira Naeem, Principal of the college and Professor Rana Naseer were participated as chief guests.

On the occasion, commendation certificates were awarded to first year student, Tayaba Hasan, second year student Madiha Attique and a fourth year student Samar Akram.