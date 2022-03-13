Annual day ceremony of Pak-Turkish Maarif School held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Annual day ceremony of Pak-Turkish Maarif School Rawalpindi Campus held on Sunday with great enthusiasm where Yemeni Minister for Plenipotentiary Abdullah Hassan Hussain Obaid was the chief guest.

The little ones and the school administration welcomed the special guest with a bouquet of flowers.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and Turkey being recited with great enthusiasm and respect.

Principal, Pak-Turkish Maarif School, Rawalpindi Campus Sadia Hameed and Campus Director Sumeyye Kevser welcomed the parents and guests in the program and gave a brief overview of the school's objectives and achievements.

The little children of pre-nursery and nursery dressed in colorful costumes greeted the parents and guests with a welcome song.

Annual report of academic and extracurricular activities for 2021-22 was presented to parents and guests via video. The students of class IV presented a beautiful combination of classical and mystic music.

The students from pre-nursery to class VI in the program presented a tableau and beautiful dhammal consisting of moral, corrective, educational, cultural and patriotic performances.

The students of class IV presented Kalam e Iqbal Shikwa - Jawab e Shikwa to the audience in a good manner and quoted verses and hadiths, highlighting social evils.

The era of the Rightly Guided Caliphs, the Muslim leader Rumi, Tipu Sultan, Jaber bin Hayyan, Salahuddin Ayubi and the Ottoman Caliphate was shown which received astounding applause.

The students of 5th class presented a special tableau against the social evils in the society. At the end, kindergarten (KG) and fifth grade students performed the graduation song. Pak-Turkish Maarif Rawalpindi Campus Principal Saadia Hameed, Campus Director Sumeyye Kevser and chief guest along with all the graduated of KG and 5th class were awarded honorary certificates and shields.

The teachers were awarded special certificates by Ms. Ghazala , Principal, Pak-Turkish School, F-11 Campus.

The special guest and the parents appreciated the efforts of the school management teachers and children after witnessing the well organized program.

Sadia Hameed, Principal Pak-Turkish Maarif School- Rawalpindi Campus, thanked the chief guest and appreciated the hard working teachers of the school for paying attention not only to the education and training of the children, but also to their character building.