Annual Dinner Held At Asghar Mall College
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Former Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Punjab, Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the Government Postgraduate College Asghar Mall was a valuable asset and a historical heritage of the city in educational services. Its graduates are serving in important positions in various institutions in Pakistan and abroad, he said at the occasion of the annual dinner ceremony of the College here Sunday.
He said that it would be an injustice not to pay tribute to the services of the college’s teachers regarding educational services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
"The teachers associated with educational institutions are improving their hereafter by providing good education", Dr. Jamal Nasir said and expressed his feelings about his experience of the college.
Director Education Rawalpindi, Sher Ahmed Satti, Principal College Dr. Kabir Mohsin, Professor Atif Bukhari thanked the participants of the ceremony and highlighted the educational activities of the college. They said that the results of Asghar Mall College were exemplary in the city.
Shields were presented to the retiring professors at the ceremony for their services.
