Annual Dinner To Honor Its Faculty Members Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Annual dinner to honor its faculty members held in Sargodha

University of Sargodha organized an Annual dinner to honor its faculty members and staff where retiring faculty was invited as special guests

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 )

Speaking to the occasion, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad paid tribute to the retiring faculty members and staffers for their effortless service and contributions towards the prosperity of the University. He emphasized that Sargodha University was gradually moving towards the progress and would soon achieve its set academic standards.

Dr. Ishtiaq said, "After joining the University, initially we started working on agenda of reforms for Sargodha University and accomplished the goals within one year. Later on, focused on competency development of students and now university would utilize all resources for the development of faculty members and staffers." He also informed that the selection of faculty members after the Syndicate and Selection Boards meetings were a manifestation to improvement in faculty's trust, and this would eventually lead to filling the required seats for faculty members in all disciplines.

"The essential measures are been taken for the time scale promotion and regularization, also the Associate degree Program has been launched",he added.

The Vice Chancellor also shared how the establishment of fifth Confucius Institute (CI) at Sargodha University would take Sargodha region towards a new economic development as SU was continuously working on building a pool of human resource which was well trained, qualified and acquainted with the Chinese Language to serve the local community and add value to economic development of the country. The establishment of CI would significantly help the youth to equip themselves with the right kind of skills and knowledge to fully utilize the opportunities emerging from CPEC.

Speaking to the gathering, retired Dean Dr Nawaz Mehsood appreciated the respect and compassion he received from his co-faculty members and students during the time period spent at the University.

At the end, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) Dr Fazalur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr Sajid Bashir, and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Farooq Anwar also shared their views.

