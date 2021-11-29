Annual district bar association Hyderabad elections to be held on Dec 24

The annual elections for the year 2022 of Hyderabad District Bar Association will be held on December 24 and Sindh Bar Council has nominated District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad to act as Returning Officer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The annual elections for the year 2022 of Hyderabad District Bar Association will be held on December 24 and Sindh Bar Council has nominated District and Sessions Judge Hyderabad to act as Returning Officer.

According to schedule, the nomination forms for the elections of President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary, Finance Secretary and Members Managing Committee will be issued and accepted from December 6 to 8 and on the evening of December 8, the preliminary list of the contesting candidates will be displayed.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers of the contesting candidates will be held on December 10 and on the same evening, the list of the contesters will be displayed while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers up to 4.p.m of December 13, 2021. The final list of the contesting candidates and eligible will be displayed in the evening of December 13 and the elections will be held on December 24.

The official results of the successful candidates will be issued on December 28.