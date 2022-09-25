UrduPoint.com

Annual Divisional Gujranwala Rescue Competitions Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Annual divisional Gujranwala rescue competitions held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Annual divisional Gujranwala Rescue Competitions were organized in the district on Sunday, in which teams of Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Sialkot districts participated.

According to rescue spokesperson, the annual rescue competitions of Gujranwala Division were organized by district emergency officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid.

Rescue competitions based on height and depth rescue, emergency response, swimming, body search and firefighter (LFR, FR) techniques.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Chairman Thinkers Forum Asad Ejaz, Chaudhry Shams and District Emergency Officer Gujarat Chaudhry Aziz attended the event as special guests.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance eulogized the performance of Rescue Sialkot and its excellent management.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid congratulated all the teams for their excellent performance and said that the winning team would representGujranwala division in the National Rescue Challenge to be held at EmergencyHeadquarters, Punjab Emergency Service Department, Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

15 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

15 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

15 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.