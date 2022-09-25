Annual divisional Gujranwala rescue competitions held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Annual divisional Gujranwala Rescue Competitions were organized in the district on Sunday, in which teams of Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Sialkot districts participated.

According to rescue spokesperson, the annual rescue competitions of Gujranwala Division were organized by district emergency officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid.

Rescue competitions based on height and depth rescue, emergency response, swimming, body search and firefighter (LFR, FR) techniques.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Chairman Thinkers Forum Asad Ejaz, Chaudhry Shams and District Emergency Officer Gujarat Chaudhry Aziz attended the event as special guests.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance eulogized the performance of Rescue Sialkot and its excellent management.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid congratulated all the teams for their excellent performance and said that the winning team would representGujranwala division in the National Rescue Challenge to be held at EmergencyHeadquarters, Punjab Emergency Service Department, Lahore.