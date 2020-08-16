UrduPoint.com
Annual "DS Special" Conducted From Karachi To Kotri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, along with the divisional officers, conducted the annual "DS Special" from Karachi to Kotri that entailed a meticulous inspection of railway track, level crossings, bridges, stations along with the available record and preparedness of staff for coping untoward incidents.

The fourteen-hour long inspection proceedings commenced from Cantonment Station Karachi and terminated at Kotri while holistically visiting and examining the record at Drigh Road, Malir, Landhi, Jumma Goth, Bin Qasim, Dhabeji, Jangshahi, Ranpathani, Meeting, Braudabad, Bholari and Kotri stations, said a news release on Sunday.

The 160 kilometers distance between the initial and final stations included enroute bridges where the level between the rails was checked with a levelling guage and strength of bridges was also observed.

The crisis handling and accidental preparedness of gatemen at level crossings along the track was inquired by the DS.

The parapharnelia available to the level crossing staff was also witnessed during the inspection. Cash prizes were given to the gatemen possessing masterful skills and knowledge pertaining to the train accidents.

The DS also held informal sessions with the available staff at stations and level crossings in order to know the needs and difficulties confronted by them. He directed the concerned officers for immediately resolving the issues that were apprised to him by the staff.

