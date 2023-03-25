UrduPoint.com

Annual Earth Hour Observed In Across Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Annual Earth Hour observed in across Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said saving our planet from the ill-effects of climate change is a collective endeavour, one in which everyone matters

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) The annual Earth Hour was observed in Pakistan tonight [Saturday] like elsewhere in the world under the theme "Give an Hour for Earth".

In a tweet on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said saving our planet from the ill-effects of climate change is a collective endeavour, one in which everyone matters.

He said Pakistan joins the global community today in observing Earth Hour and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations to climate change actions.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has urged the people to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops from 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm to observe the Hour.

Sadiq Sanjrani also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to promoting sustainable development and working with the international community to address the global environmental issues.

Earth Hour is observed all of the world every year, with a message to do something for climate change and global environmental issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister World All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use of Ti ..

UK Defense Minister Defends Department's Use of Tiktok Despite Ban From Gov't De ..

26 minutes ago
 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from p ..

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison

31 minutes ago
 Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

Japan's Uno retains world figure skating title

31 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP grid

31 minutes ago
 Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up th ..

Secretary Trade asks sugar, oil mills to set up their stalls in bachat bazaars

31 minutes ago
 At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: A ..

At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms: ABC News

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.