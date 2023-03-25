Annual Earth Hour observed in across Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) The annual Earth Hour was observed in Pakistan tonight [Saturday] like elsewhere in the world under the theme "Give an Hour for Earth".

In a tweet on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said saving our planet from the ill-effects of climate change is a collective endeavour, one in which everyone matters.

He said Pakistan joins the global community today in observing Earth Hour and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations to climate change actions.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has urged the people to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops from 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm to observe the Hour.

Sadiq Sanjrani also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to promoting sustainable development and working with the international community to address the global environmental issues.

Earth Hour is observed all of the world every year, with a message to do something for climate change and global environmental issues.