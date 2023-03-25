UrduPoint.com

Annual 'Earth Hour' Observed In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Like other parts of the world, the annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan on Saturday night under the theme "60 minutes for the planet"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the world, the annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan on Saturday night under the theme "60 minutes for the planet".

The "Earth Hour" was celebrated by keeping the lights off, in all government and domestic buildings including Parliament House, Supreme Court, President House, Prime Minister House, Cabinet Division, Pakistan Television Headquarters in the Federal capital.

The lights of all public and private buildings were kept off from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Houses located in all sectors of the city also participated in the 'Earth Hour', by switching off the lights for one hour.

Today, Pakistan became part of the Earth Hour campaign along with the international community, to demonstrate its commitment to climate change action.

Million of people across the globe observe the day by switching off lights for just one hour.

A large number of people around the world can reduce carbon emissions by turning off unnecessary lights and electronic devices for one hour to celebrate Earth Hour to protect the environment.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed that all the lights be turned off for one hour tonight at 8pm. Under Earth Hour, environmental action would be taken on a large scale, he said.

"We all have to play our role in climate action. I appeal to all the citizens of the world wherever they are to turn off their lights for one hour at 8 pm local time," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Earth Hour is celebrated on the night of the last week of March every year by the United Nations throughout the world, including Pakistan, with the aim of inviting people to think about the negative effects of pollution and other factors on the environment.

