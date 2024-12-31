Annual Election Of Haripur Press Club Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The annual election of district Haripur Press Club was held wherein senior journalist, Hanif Akhtar was elected as President and Malik Muhammad Iqbal as General Secretary for one year.
According to election results announced by the chairman of the election committee Ziaul islam, senior journalist Ibrar Tanoli clinched the position of Senior Vice President, Bakhtzada Khan as Vice President-I and Waheed Ahmed as Senior Vice President-II.
Similarly, Malik Muhammad Arshad has been elected as Joint Secretary, Yasir Khan as Finance Secretary, Dr Arhsad Jamal as Information Secretary and Naeem Awan as Office Secretary of the body for one year. The General Secretary and Finance Secretary candidates were elected unopposed.
APP/fam/
