Annual Election Of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Rawalpindi To Be Held On 29th Feb.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Annual election of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Rawalpindi to be held on 29th Feb.

Annual election of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Rawalpindi will be held on February 29

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Annual election of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Rawalpindi will be held on February 29.The preparation for holding this election are in full swing which will take place on 29th Feb.

The election board will issue the schedule during this week, whereas 3 candidates for the slot of president and 2 for General Secretary (GS) are going to contest the polls.The nominees for president are Malik Waheed Anjum, Malik Jawad Khalid and Raja Nasir.

On the other hand the nominees for GS are Raja Faheem Altaf and Shahid Mehmood Langredyal, the competition among the two is expected to be pretty tough and interesting.The nominees have started their chamber to chamber campaign, whereas the meetings process will be geared up near to elections.

