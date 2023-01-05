Annual elections for the All Pakistan BPS University Teachers Association ( APUBPTA) Elections: Dr Iqbal elected as president

Annual elections for the All Pakistan BPS University Teachers Association ( APUBPTA) Rawalpindi Islamabad chapter have been completed in which Iqbal Ahmed from AIOU became president, while Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Nazir from IIUI was elected as vice president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual elections for the All Pakistan BPS University Teachers Association ( APUBPTA) Rawalpindi Islamabad chapter have been completed in which Iqbal Ahmed from AIOU became president, while Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Nazir from IIUI was elected as vice president.

According to details, Asif Ali from Quid e Azam University has been elected as a general secretary while Dr. Atif Shehzad Sahi from IIUI was elected as media secretary, a press release said on Thursday.

Similarly, Dr. Pakiza Shaiq from PMAS agriculture university Rawalpindi vice president female, Jawad Ahmed from AIOU joint secretary, and Akhter Hussain Awan was elected as finance secretary.

Talking on the occasion newly elected president Dr. Iqbal Ahmed and vice president Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Nazir said that, APUBTA will strive for the rights of BPS university teachers across the country.

"All BPS government employees have a clear promotion policy, only the most educated fraternity of university teachers have been deprived of this basic right" Dr. Iqbal Ahmed and Dr. Manzoor Nazir lamented.

They further said that APUBTA will continue its struggle for forming a time promotion policy for BPS university teachers, and we shall leave no stone unturned for this cause.