Annual Elections Of Aiwan-e-Sahafat Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat, Mirpurkhas were held on Wednesday in which eight candidates of the Progressive Panel and three candidates of the Democratic Panel were declared successful.

According to a report, the elections were conducted under the chairmanship of District Officer, Information Department Yasir Nawaz Memon, and District Bar Association, Advocate Ghulam Nabi Mewo.

Fazal Sher of the Progressive Panel was elected President by getting 30 votes, while Falak Sher of the Democratic Panel got only three votes against him.

Azhar Chaudhary General Secretary, Joint Secretary Ghaffar Shar, Treasurer Babu Sharafuddin Leghari, Information Secretary Anwar Brohi, and Imran Rajput while Shehzad Sabri, Zaman Qaimkhani and Khair Din Chandio of the Progressive Panel won the elections.

APP/hms/378

