Annual elections of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The annual meeting and elections of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) were held at the Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology, Rawalpindi.

The meeting was presided over by the President of FAPUASA, Professor Dr Jameel Ahmed Chitrali while it was attended by the presidents and general secretaries of the academic staff association of universities across the country including the vice president FAPUASA, Prof Dr Kalimullah Barreech.

In the meeting along with the presidents of the provincial chapters, the central president of FAPUASA presented their annual performance report which was later approved after various questions and suggestions.

In the second phase of the meeting, elections were held for the central and provincial chapters of FAPUASA for the year 2023.

According to the results, Prof. Dr. Kaleemullah Barreech of the University of Balochistan was elected central president of FAPUASA, Prof. Dr. Akhtiar Ali Ghumro of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Sindh as the central general secretary and Dr. Farrukh Arsalan Siddiqui of Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan central vice president, while the University of Agriculture Peshawar Dr. Bashir Ahmed and Dr. Abdul Mubeen of the University of Engineering Taxila were elected members of the Central Executive Council.

Prof. Farid Khan Achakzai was elected President of Balochistan Chapter, Prof. Nauman Kakar, General Secretary and Ms. Nilofar Jameel was also elected members of the Executive Council.

For Sindh Chapter Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, President, Dr. Baqir Ali Zardari General Secretary and Dr. Kamran Zakaria member executive council were elected.

For the Punjab Chapter, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azhar Naeem was elected President, Prof. Dr. Rizwanullah General Secretary and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal was elected member of the Executive Council.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Dr. Feroze Shah was elected as President, Dr. Zafar Hayat Khan as General Secretary and Dr. Farman Khan member Executive Council.

The newly elected leadership expressed their gratitude for the trust and confidence shown by the members of FAPUASA Central and pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of the academic staff community in Pakistan.

They also reiterated their commitment to upholding the values and principles of FAPUASA and to work towards the organization's objectives.

The outgoing leadership was appreciated for their tireless efforts and hard work during their tenure, and they wished success in their future endeavours.

In the meeting, the members discussed the financial and administrative problems of the public universities across the country and demanded the central and provincial governments to increase the budget of the universities in their annual budget according to the current inflation.

Members demanded the release of a new service structure and promotion policy for BPS teachers, improvement of the salary, pension policy of TTS teachers.

They also demanded to simplify the complex procedure of research journal recognition procedure, and the acceptance of articles of Z category journals, as per the June 2020 HEC notification.

Meanwhile, the newly elected cabinet headed by Dr. Kaleemullah Barreech met with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and discuss the matters pertaining to mutual interest.