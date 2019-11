Annual examination courses of prisoners held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The annual examination of prisoners was held at central jail under Jamiat Taleem-ul-Quran Trust.

According to Superintendent Jail Noor Hussain Baghela, a total of 402 prisoners including 36 havalatis and 92 prisoners of death penalty participated in different courses namely Nazra Quran, Quran translation (pink certificate), Nazra Quran (green certificate) and Taleem-ul-Quran Courses from No 1 to Course No 5.

He said that Taleem-ul-Quran Courses held in jail every year regularly in transparent manner.