Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The annual examinations-2022 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II (Class-IX & X) of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana started in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Monday, aimed tight security arrangements.

According to Controller Examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, registered girls and boys students of six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.

e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar fall in the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana appeared in the annual examination-2022 in their respective districts.

Section 144 Cr. P.C has been already imposed around the examination centres.

BISE Larkana had set up 120 examination centres and strict measures were taken to stop unfair means and cheating during the examinations.

52 vigilance teams have constituted and teams have visited various examination centers to check any sort of unfair means or irregularities.