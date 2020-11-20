Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be held in March

Secretary of Government of Balochistan Secondary Education Department on Thursday announced that the annual examinations for grades 1 o 8 classes would be held from March 10, in order to ensure saving of students from COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary of Government of Balochistan Secondary education Department on Thursday announced that the annual examinations for grades 1 o 8 classes would be held from March 10, in order to ensure saving of students from COVID-19.

The annual examinations would be conducted in respective schools including privates till 8th classes under the contribution of Districts Officers Education (DOEs), said an official notification issued here.

It said the schools would subsequently share the results of participating candidates in 8th Grade Examination with the DOEs for compilation.

The Balochistan Assessment & Examination Commission (BAEC) will issue certificates to the participating candidates' base on the information provided by the DOEs.